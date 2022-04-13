The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Free

Clifford Craig Foundation to host inaugural Women's Health Brunch

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
April 13 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPERT: Professor Cassandra Szoeke will speak at the Clifford Craig Foundation's inaugural Women's Health Brunch. Picture: Supplied

Next week Launceston will play host to one of the country's top medical authorities on women's health and ageing at a fundraising brunch held at Country Club Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.