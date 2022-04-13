The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Farming voice outlines election hopes

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
April 13 2022 - 10:00am
The state's peak farming body has detailed what it's hoping the next federal government will support and fund in Tasmania's agricultural sector. The Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association's nine federal election priorities begin with the state's irrigation infrastructure. Specifically, the group is calling for the vying political parties to commit to providing $670 million to fund the latest tranche of irrigation projects in Tasmania.

