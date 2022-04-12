The Examiner
Information wanted in regards to wellbeing of 57-year-old woman

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated April 12 2022 - 8:58am
Tasmania Police concerned for woman's welfare

Tasmania Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a 57 year old female for medical reasons.

