Funding for Exeter Showgrounds a welcome initiative for region

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated April 12 2022 - 9:47am, first published 7:30am
FUNDING: Exeter Show Society President Trevor Clark at the Exeter Showgrounds. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The Exeter community and the wider West Tamar region will have access to a new Show and Recreation Centre, with $1.5 million in funding announced by Federal Member for Bass Bridget Archer.

