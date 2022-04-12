The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

RACGP call for election action to support regional general practice

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
April 12 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Push to get training GPs out of the city and into rural communities

General practice advocacy groups are calling for greater investment from both state and federal government's to boost GP numbers in remote and rural Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.