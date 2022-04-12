The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Chantal Elizabeth Dance yet to plead on escape attempt

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 12 2022 - 6:50am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chantal Elizabeth Dance

A woman who made a dash from the dock in the Launceston Magistrates Court last week did not plead when she faced the related charge for the first time on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.