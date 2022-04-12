The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Zack Gilmore wins bronze at Oceania Road Race Championships

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FORM: Zack Gilmore with his Oceania bronze medal. Picture: Facebook

Launceston's Zack Gilmore has hit a rich vein of form before he heads back to his place of birth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.