Arsenal are the eighth most valuable football club in the world, became the first southern member of England's Football League in 1893, have been in the top flight longer than any other club, boast the most FA Cup wins and play at the fourth-largest football stadium in the country.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.