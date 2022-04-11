The Examiner
Unsecured Thomas Paul creditors get a haircut under deed

By Nick Clark
April 11 2022 - 6:00pm
Thomas Paul Security head office in Prospect Vale

The high-profile security firm Thomas Paul Securities will continue operations after creditors accepted a deed of company arrangement which will preserve jobs, but result in unsecured creditors taking a loss.

