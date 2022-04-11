The Examiner
Launceston Christian School take out state final of school competition

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated April 11 2022 - 8:30am, first published 8:00am
WINNERS: The winning team from Launceston Christian School. Picture: Supplied

After conquering their regional heats, teams of aspiring scientists and engineers battled at the state final of the Science and Engineering Challenge in Launceston on Monday.

