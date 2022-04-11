Riverbend Park will be a musical hub on Thursday as the Rock Challenge contestants, all Northern Tasmanian young bands, step up into the spotlight.
Alison Foletta is a graduate of Monash University and RMIT University with degrees in Communications and Journalism. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times.
