The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Riverbend Rock Challenge set for Thursday night

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
April 11 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHALLENGER: Summer Tatnell, 15, with Danny Gibson, Brad Harbeck , Albert van Zetten and Chris Jackson.Picture: Paul Scambler

Riverbend Park will be a musical hub on Thursday as the Rock Challenge contestants, all Northern Tasmanian young bands, step up into the spotlight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a graduate of Monash University and RMIT University with degrees in Communications and Journalism. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.