The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TSL: Launceston's Fletcher Seymour grabs player of the year votes in clean sweep

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
April 11 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD FORM: Launceston have been richly rewarded for their good form with a sweep of the votes.

Launceston's winning form has been rewarded with a clean sweep of the player of the year votes but North Launceston have missed out for the first time this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.