The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sascha Lowry, Alex Wynwood, Coopes Anthes, Spencer Hayes all feature in cricket championships

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated April 10 2022 - 9:14am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REPRESENT: Cooper Anthes is set to suit up for Tasmania against Victoria Metro in the national championships. Picture: Supplied

Sascha Lowry's patient cameo has not been enough for Tasmania as they suffered their fourth defeat at the women's under-19 national championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.