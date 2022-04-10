The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NBL1: Mariah Payne's hard work pays for Launceston Tornadoes

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
April 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER: Mariah Payne has developed into a leader on and off the court for the Launceston Tornadoes. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Everyone in Northern Tasmania's basketball community knew Mariah Payne had top-level talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.