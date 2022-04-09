The Examiner
Lilydale, St Pats take 2-0 records into NTFA division one Easter bye

Brian Allen
Brian Allen
Updated April 9 2022 - 10:20am, first published 10:00am
CONTEST: UTAS' Kiri Kiri tackles St Pats Nathan Barry at University Oval on Saturday. The Saints won by 180 points. Pictures: Paul Scambler

Lilydale and St Pats will go into the Easter bye with confidence after winning their opening two Northern Tasmanian Football Association division one men's encounters.

