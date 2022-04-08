Just 64 people need to give blood over the Easter long weekend so Launceston-based supplies can remain reasonable.
Alison Foletta is a graduate of Monash University and RMIT University with degrees in Communications and Journalism. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times.
Alison Foletta is a graduate of Monash University and RMIT University with degrees in Communications and Journalism. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.