Man, 39 and woman, 37 charged after alleged arson at Merv Gray Auto Parts

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated April 8 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
Pair charged with attempted arson over fire at auto shop

Two people have been charged after a Molotov cocktail was allegedly thrown onto the roof of an automotive shop causing a small fire.

