The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mixed bag for Tasmanians as Cricket Australia contract list released

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated April 7 2022 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GONE: Ben McDermott joins Tim Paine and Matthew Wade in not being on Cricket Australia's contract list. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Tasmania has missed out in a big way with not one of its players represented on the Australian men's national contract list for next summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.