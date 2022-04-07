The Examiner
Open House Launceston to showcase music and spaces

Nikita McGuire
April 7 2022 - 5:00pm
SOUND SPACES: Harpist Emily Sanzaro, with Jennifer Nichols and Emma Anglesey ready for the Open House Launceston experience. Picture: Phillip Biggs

After a two year hiatus, Junction Arts Festival and Australian Institute of Architects Tasmanian Chapter are once again collaborating to showcase Launceston's architectural gems from 6-8 May, as part of the Junction Presents program.

