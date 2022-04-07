The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Peter John Jenkins found guilty of cultivating a controlled plant with intention to sell

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 7 2022 - 7:01am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter John Jenkins of Royal George in the Fingal Valley grew about 50kg of cannabis to combat back pain

A Royal George man who grew 54 large cannabis plants for personal medical use, particularly back pain and sleep problems was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.