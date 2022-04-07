The Examiner
Michael Ferguson confirms he will nominate for Tasmanian deputy premier, setting up contest with Elise Archer

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Updated April 7 2022 - 3:53am, first published 12:58am
Senior cabinet minister Michael Ferguson has confirmed he will nominate to be Tasmania's deputy premier, setting up a contest with Attorney-General Elise Archer for the role.

Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

