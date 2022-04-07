The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

December 2021 financial report shows a huge difference for Launceston deficit

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
April 7 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INCREASE: City of Launceston reported higher revenue for the Leisure and Aquatic Centre than budgeted.

The City of Launceston saw a significant difference in their expected deficit in the most recent financial report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a graduate of Monash University and RMIT University with degrees in Communications and Journalism. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.