Roy John Riley could not adjust to life out of jail

By Nick Clark
April 7 2022 - 4:00pm
Prison for gun crime spree

An 18-year-old man who terrorised the North and North-West of Tasmania with a shotgun and a .22 rifle during a crime spree last year received a three-year and six-month jail term when he appeared in the Supreme Court in Launceston.

