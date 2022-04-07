The Examiner
Skateboarding for everyone at Ravenswood upcoming Rave on Wheels

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated April 7 2022 - 6:10am, first published 2:00am
KICK ON: Black Rainbow Boards founder Alistair Morgan and City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten chat Rave on Wheels. Picture: Alison Foletta

Rave on Wheels is coming to the Ravenswood skate park at the end of April.

