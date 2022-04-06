The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

GNL Hockey: Burnie Baptist, South Suns set for early-season clash

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 6 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Buchanan against Burnie Baptist in the 2020 semi-final.

After two weeks of the Greater Northern League's men's competition, two teams have stood out on the scoreboard, piling on goals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.