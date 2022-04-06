The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Beven John Gleeson found guilty by a jury after just half an hours deliberation

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 6 2022 - 1:35am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man guilty of shooting up house with child, ex-partner inside

A Supreme Court jury took just 30 minutes to find a man guilty of recklessly shooting up a Ravenswood home occupied by his ex-partner and child last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.