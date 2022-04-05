Homeless youth given second chance after graffiti, violence

The Examiner
Daniel Jones pleads guilty to crimes committed while homeless

By Meg Powell
Updated April 5 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:23am
A young man who was squatting in the bottom level of an empty building on the Bass Highway and then later violently threatened fellow guests at a youth crisis home has been given a chance to turn his life around.

