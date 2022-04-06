The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston home for a spirit world first

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
April 6 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPIRITED: Co-founders of Sanyou Chris Di Bono and Ian Sypkes have a world first in their distillery. Picture: Phillip Biggs

For the first time outside of China, a traditionally distilled baijiu spirit has been created and its coming out of Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a graduate of Monash University and RMIT University with degrees in Communications and Journalism. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.