Beven John Gleeson has pleaded not guilty to recklessly discharge a firearm in Ravenswood

By Nick Clark
Updated April 5 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:39am
Woman gave two versions about shooting, court told

A Supreme Court jury is set to retire to consider its verdict on Tuesday afternoon in the trial of a man accused of recklessly discharging a firearm in Ravenswood on February 10 last year.

