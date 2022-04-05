We look back at Premier Peter Gutwein's time in the top job, as he announces his retirement as Premier and member for Bass. Mr Gutwein's has lead Tasmanian's through in a once lifetime pandemic, crossed the flaw to establish an inquiry into child abuse and voted in favor to legalise euthanasian.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
