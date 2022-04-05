The Examiner
A glimpse of Peter Gutwein's time as Premier

By Phillip Biggs
Updated April 5 2022 - 2:02am, first published 12:59am
We look back at Premier Peter Gutwein's time in the top job, as he announces his retirement as Premier and member for Bass. Mr Gutwein's has lead Tasmanian's through in a once lifetime pandemic, crossed the flaw to establish an inquiry into child abuse and voted in favor to legalise euthanasian.

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

