Peter Gutwein to resign as Premier and as a member for Bass

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated April 4 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:10am
Peter Gutwein will resign as Premier of Tasmania and as member for Bass later this week, citing the need to spend more time with his family and that he has "nothing left in the tank".

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

