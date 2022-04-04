Peter Gutwein will resign as Premier of Tasmania and as member for Bass later this week, citing the need to spend more time with his family and that he has "nothing left in the tank".
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.