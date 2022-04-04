The Examiner
Cataract on Paterson, Rupert and Hound close for week

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
April 4 2022 - 5:30pm
Eateries 'forced to close' because of close contact rules

Two restaurants in Launceston closed their doors on Monday and will not open them again until later this week.

