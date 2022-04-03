The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

National Automobile Museum of Tasmania Motorcycle Show

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated April 4 2022 - 1:25am, first published April 3 2022 - 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite a rainy start to the day, a healthy crowd gathered at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania on Sunday for its fifth Classic Motorcycle Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.