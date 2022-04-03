The Examiner
Trail bike seized as part of police operation in Ravenswood.

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated April 3 2022 - 9:04am, first published 7:30am
SEIZED: A red trail bike was taken from an unauthorized rider in Ravenswood by Tasmania Police. Picture: Supplied

As a result of several complaints from members of the public in relation to the unlawful riding of trail bikes, Tasmania Police conducted a targeted traffic operation in Ravenswood on Saturday.

