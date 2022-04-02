The Examiner
Updated

19-year-old dies after being rescued from Cape Deslacs

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
Updated April 3 2022 - 7:33am, first published April 2 2022 - 8:27am
Teenager died due to injuries as a result of fall

Tasmania Police have advised that a 19-year-old man died after falling from height at Cape Deslacs near Clifton Beach on Saturday after slipping off the cliffs edge.

