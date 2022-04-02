The Examiner
Breaking

19-year-old dies after being rescued from Cape Deslacs

Updated April 2 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:27am
Man dies after falling from cliffs in Southern Tasmania

Tasmania Police have advised that a 19-year-old man has died after falling from height at Cape Deslacs near Clifton Beach on Saturday.

