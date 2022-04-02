The Examiner
Push to provide East Coast with greater phone reception

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated April 2 2022 - 7:57am, first published 7:30am
More mobile coverage needed on Great Eastern Drive

Labour member for Lyons Jen Butler has called out the government for stalling with the upgrades to mobile coverage across the Great Eastern Drive.

