It is somewhat ironic that three venues which hosted Tasmanian success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games are again involved in the state's prospects for the 2022 event.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.