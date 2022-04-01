The Examiner
Dr Mark Veitch says long COVID symptoms could also be from different sources, recommends seeing GP

ICU admissions for COVID-19 dropped as March progressed, but hospitalisations continued to vary.

Tasmania's director of Public Health says it is "risky" for recently-recovered COVID cases to assume ongoing symptoms are related to COVID, and they should seek advice from a general practitioner.

