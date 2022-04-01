The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former UC Capitals Keely Froling disappointed with WNBL's finals decision

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated April 1 2022 - 10:50am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OLD SIDE: Keely Froling's former side, the UC Capitals, have been booted from WNBL finals. Picture: Twitter

Keely Froling has expressed her dismay at the circumstances which have seen the finals hopes of her former WNBL team finished.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.