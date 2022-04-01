The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New program to inspire leaders in Tasmania

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
April 1 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADERS: Angela Driver, Jill Dearing and Elise Whitemore read over the I-LEAD program. Picture: Nikita McGuire

Tasmanian Leaders have created a new program designed for the community sector, inspiring more leadership hopefuls to expand their experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.