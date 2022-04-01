The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

UTAS captain Will Geysing talks Lions' approach to NTFA 2022

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 1 2022 - 5:09am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP FOR CHALLENGE: New UTAS skipper Will Geysing is excited to help the group be competitive this NTFA season. The Lions play the Suns in the opening fixture. Picture: Brian Allen

UTAS Lions are determined to earn the respect of the Northern Tasmanian Football Association division one men's competition this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.