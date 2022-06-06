A former Australian Speedway champion pleaded guilty to driving at 146km/h on the Bass Highway last year.
Marcus Allan Kelly, 45, of Wesley Vale, originally pleaded not guilty to the count of exceed the speed limit at Hadspen on January 13, 2021.
Kelly pleaded guilty by telephone after failing to turn up in court on Monday.
Defence counsel Mark Doyle said Kelly was in Victoria for work reasons and had got the dates wrong.
Mr Doyle said an agreement was reached with the prosecution whereby the speed was amended from 150km/h to 146 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said it was a very high speed and that Kelly had exceeded the limit by a large amount.
"If you had received a traffic infringement you would have received a fine of $519 and lost five demerit points and I consider that to be a suitable penalty," Mr Stanton said.
It was the third hearing that did not go ahead after the first one ran out of court time and in the second attempt a police witness was on a day off.
The police witness attended the Launceston Magistrates Court on Monday morning in preparation for a hearing.
After the second appearance Mr Doyle made an application for the charge to be dismissed saying that Kelly had missed two days of work to attend.
"He is losing money and annual leave and I am seeking that the charge be dismissed," Mr Doyle said.
On that occasion, Mr Stanton granted an adjournment until June 6.
"It is true that it is a speeding offence, but it is speed that is alleged to be high," he said.
"It is not as if it is 63 in a 60 zone or 53 in a 50 zone.
"The public interest in determination of the proceedings remains a significant and weighty factor.
"This is the first occasion when the adjournment is the fault of prosecution.
"I give more weight to the public interest while acknowledging the prejudice to the defendant."
Kelly won the 50th Australian Formula 500 title in 2013 and has a long and successful history in speedway racing.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
