The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Leigh Coker, Lachlan Hyde, Damon White set for under-15s nationals

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 4 2022 - 3:18am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers in arms: Leigh Coker, Lachlan Hyde and Damon White will play under-15s for Tasmania this week. Picture: Josh Partridge

A group of young Northern Tasmanians will don the Tasmanian strip as four national hockey championships run during April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.