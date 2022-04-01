The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Don Defenderfer releases new book

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated April 3 2022 - 9:11am, first published April 1 2022 - 12:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PAGE TURNER: Don Defenderfer and his book, Tasmania an island dream, volume 2, which is a collection of stories, poems, and photographs. Picture: Paul Scambler

A new book offering insight into some of the state's most beautiful landscapes has hit the shelves at Launceston's Petrarch's bookshop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.