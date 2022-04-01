The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hayley Breward to skipper South Launceston women's team for first time

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 1 2022 - 2:42am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADING WAY: New South Launceston women's skipper Hayley Breward. The Bulldogs take on the Kangaroos on Saturday. Picture: Brian Allen

New South Launceston skipper Hayley Breward is eagerly anticipating her first game as senior captain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.