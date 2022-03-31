The Examiner
30 infringements in two days see cops crack down on dangerous driving

Andrew Chounding
Andrew Chounding
Updated March 31 2022 - 9:20am, first published 6:30am
Police cracking down on dangerous driving behaviour

Following a speight of speeding infringements being handed out, Tasmania Police have warned motorists they are cracking down on poor driving behaviour.

