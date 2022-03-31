The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Survey results shows tourist holiday lengths and spending increases

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated March 31 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin

The Tasmanian Visitor Survey results released on Wednesday show that during the October to December quarter of 2021, visitors to the state were staying longer and spending more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.