The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Jason Robert Burns jailed for eight months for possessing stolen shotgun

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 31 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate slams, jails man, 29, for gun crimes

A West Launceston man who came into possession of a stolen sawn-off shotgun and ammunition sometime after being shot was jailed for eight months when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.