Turning back time in Tasmania

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
April 3 2022 - 12:00am
TIME TURNER: Montanna Papworth of Launceston, adjusts her clock back from daylight saving. Picture: Paul Scambler

Daylight saving ended for another year in the early hours this morning, as Tasmanians wound back their clocks and phones changed back automatically by one hour at 3am. Daylight saving will begin again on October 2.

If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

Local News

